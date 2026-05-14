After 11 days of speculation, the Congress High Command on Thursday announced V D Satheesan as the new Chief Minister of Kerala. AICC Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi made the announcement at a press conference in Delhi, naming Satheesan as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

V D Satheesan, who had left for Thiruvananthapuram with his family, was at the Cantonment House when the announcement was made. Party workers and supporters burst crackers and shared sweets in several parts of the state. Paravur, the Assembly constituency he has represented since 2001, saw large scale celebrations.

With suspense over the Chief Minister continuing ever since the declaration of the Assembly election results, reports had emerged that the Congress high command had reached a consensus on the Chief Ministerial candidate on Wednesday itself, and that the name was initially expected to be announced through a press note later that evening. However, Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, later told the media that the announcement would instead be made on Thursday.

KC Venugopal leaving for Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. Photo: Manorama

AICC Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and three party observers are expected to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on a chartered flight. Party allies and constituent leaders will also reach Thiruvananthapuram today.

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Sources said the Parliamentary party meeting, which was earlier scheduled for 1 pm, had been postponed as the timing of the chartered flight was yet to be confirmed. As per party procedure, the Chief Minister’s name is expected to be formally presented before the meeting.

The Congress high command has also reportedly asked party leaders and workers to react with restraint after the decision is announced and to avoid either excessive celebration or public anger over the choice. Sources further said the Congress had contacted the Governor’s office seeking an appointment, though no official confirmation has been issued so far.

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Meanwhile, early Thursday morning, Congress leader K C Venugopal arrived at the residence of Rahul Gandhi in Delhi for a one-on-one meeting.

In what began as a three-way race between Satheesan, Venugopal and Chennithala, the choice later narrowed down, with Chennithala indicating that he would abide by the high command’s decision. Jairam Ramesh had made the announcement after a meeting between the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at Kharge’s residence on Wednesday.