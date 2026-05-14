Kozhikode: The elevation of V D Satheesan as Kerala’s Chief Minister marks far more than a routine leadership transition within the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). It reflects the emergence of a carefully crafted political equation that combined Satheesan’s assertive secular positioning with the organisational strength and electoral backing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second-largest constituent of the alliance.

At a time when Kerala politics has been witnessing sharp communal polarisation and increasingly aggressive identity-based campaigns, Satheesan succeeded in projecting himself as a leader capable of maintaining political balance without alienating minority communities. Political observers say this positioning became one of the defining factors behind the UDF’s decisive electoral victory and eventually paved the way for his rise to the top post.

VD Satheesan and PK Kunhalikutty. Photo: Manorama

Although the support extended to the UDF by the Welfare Party of India (WPI), the political arm of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, triggered intense debate over the secular credentials of the alliance during the Assembly election, Satheesan consistently maintained a public stand against communal organisations irrespective of religion. That approach helped him cultivate an image of firmness and credibility while simultaneously strengthening trust with the Muslim League and large sections of minority voters.

The political chemistry between Satheesan and the Muslim League eventually evolved into one of the most crucial pillars of the UDF’s electoral strategy. Senior IUML leaders strongly pressed the Congress high command to appoint Satheesan as Chief Minister. State president Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal openly expressed the party’s preference for Satheesan when internal debates intensified over the Chief Ministerial post, a move widely viewed as influential in shaping the final decision.

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When the Congress leadership delayed announcing its Chief Ministerial choice, pressure from the IUML base intensified, particularly across the Malabar region. Protest demonstrations erupted in several places demanding that Satheesan be elevated to the post. Muslim League workers were seen confronting Congress leaders and legislators believed to be backing K C Venugopal for the position.

In Wayanad, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sections of Muslim League workers warned that even members of the Gandhi family could face political repercussions in future elections if the Congress high command ignored the grassroots demand in favour of Venugopal, with posters with such threats coming up in many places.

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Congratulating Satheesan after the announcement, Sadiqali Thangal declared that this was the time for Kerala’s resurgence, a return to its lost glory.

“The people have declared as leader the very person they wished to see governing them," he added.

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A major factor behind Satheesan’s emergence as a strong and independent political figure was his repeated public criticism of both Hindu and Muslim communal organisations, even when such positions carried political risks within the Congress-led alliance.

One issue that significantly boosted his image was his uncompromising stand against the Popular Front of India and its political wing, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Satheesan repeatedly stated that the UDF did not require SDPI votes, even at a time when several Congress and UDF leaders adopted a softer line toward the organisation.

His position reportedly pushed the SDPI to support the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in several Assembly constituencies, except in areas where the BJP remained electorally strong. Though some minority circles criticised Satheesan for being excessively harsh toward the SDPI, that firmness helped him project the image of a leader willing to take politically risky positions rather than simply pursue vote-bank calculations.

At the same time, Satheesan managed to maintain close coordination with the IUML leadership. Congress leaders privately acknowledge that this understanding significantly contributed to the UDF’s performance in several Malabar constituencies, including Ponnani, Thavanur, Uduma, Thrikkarippur, Nadapuram and Kozhikode North.

Throughout the campaign, Satheesan repeatedly argued that the Congress should adhere to secular politics instead of depending on communal mobilisation. His opponents, however, accused him of maintaining silence over Jamaat-e-Islami’s indirect support to the UDF during the election campaign.

Satheesan countered those allegations by insisting that the Congress would not cooperate with the SDPI and by accusing both the Left and the BJP of benefiting politically from communal polarisation. His supporters argue that this helped him occupy a centrist secular space at a time when ideological lines in Kerala politics were becoming increasingly blurred.

He also consistently criticised the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), while simultaneously maintaining a cautious approach toward religion-based political mobilisation even when sections within the UDF favoured sharper identity-driven campaigns.

Satheesan repeatedly maintained that the Congress should not surrender its political direction to religious pressure groups, whether representing majority or minority communities. Supporters viewed this as an attempt to distance the party from its earlier image of excessive appeasement politics.

He repeatedly asserted that the Congress would not “run behind religious or community organisations for votes”, although opponents highlighted his reported visit to Mount St Thomas, the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kochi ahead of the Assembly election announcement.

Satheesan also took strong positions against influential community leaders. He sharply criticised Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP Yogam), after Natesan attacked the Muslim League and received public endorsement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a joint public appearance.

Vellappally responded with aggressive criticism of Satheesan and even declared that he would resign as SNDP chief if Satheesan became Chief Minister. Political analysts believe such confrontations inadvertently strengthened Satheesan’s standing among minority communities, especially Muslim voters.

Similarly, Satheesan’s confrontational stand against G Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of the Nair Service Society (NSS), reinforced his image as a politician willing to resist pressure from powerful community organisations.

Notably, both Sukumaran Nair and Vellappally Natesan had reportedly urged the Congress leadership not to appoint Satheesan as Chief Minister during internal discussions in which K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala were also considered for the post.

Following Satheesan’s formal selection by the Congress high command, the Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that the Congress had “bowed before” the IUML by appointing him Chief Minister. Sukumaran Nair also publicly expressed dissatisfaction over the decision.

The BJP further argued that the developments proved the IUML had emerged as the “real high command” of the Congress in Kerala, accusing the party of surrendering to pressure from its alliance partner.

Yet, for Satheesan’s supporters, the developments represented something entirely different: the rise of a leader who managed to combine minority confidence, organisational coordination and an assertive secular political identity at a time when Kerala’s political discourse was increasingly shaped by communal anxieties and ideological polarisation.