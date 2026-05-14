For years, V D Satheesan was seen as one of the Congress party’s sharpest minds in Kerala politics, a leader admired for his command over facts, clarity in arguments and ability to take on opponents in the Assembly. Yet, even as others rose through the ranks, Satheesan often found himself waiting on the sidelines.

That long wait has now ended.

After the Congress-led UDF’s emphatic victory of 102 seats, the Congress high command chose Satheesan to lead both the coalition and Kerala as chief minister, ending days of intense consultations and speculation involving the names of K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

At 61, Satheesan’s rise to Kerala’s top political office is not a sudden breakthrough, but the culmination of a decades-long political journey shaped by resilience, discipline and relentless preparation. His career is as much a story of missed opportunities and comebacks as it is of political success.

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Born on May 31, 1964, at Nettoor in Ernakulam district, Satheesan is the son of Vadassery Damodara Menon, a Forest Department official, and Vilasini Amma. A law graduate, Satheesan briefly practised as an advocate before entering active politics full-time.

His political journey began during his student years. He served as a union office-bearer at SH College, Thevara, later became chairman of the MG University Union and went on to serve as national secretary of the NSUI.

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The Paravur connect

Over the years, Satheesan’s political identity became inseparable from Paravur, the constituency he has represented for over two decades. When the Nettoor native first contested the Assembly election in 1996, Paravur was considered a Left stronghold. He lost to CPI candidate P Raju by 1,116 votes in his debut contest. But instead of stepping away, Satheesan stayed rooted in the constituency, steadily building both political credibility and a strong personal connection with voters.

That perseverance eventually turned Paravur into one of the Congress party’s safest constituencies in Kerala. Since 2001, Satheesan has won six consecutive Assembly elections from Paravur - in 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2021 and 2026.

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In 2001, he defeated P Raju by 7,434 votes. In 2006, he defeated CPI candidate K M Dinakaran by 7,792 votes. In 2011, despite CPI fielding senior leader Pannyan Raveendran, Satheesan won by 11,349 votes. In 2016, he defeated Sharada Mohan, daughter of former Chief Minister P K Vasudevan Nair, by 20,634 votes. In 2021, he defeated M T Nixon by 21,301 votes, while in 2026 he defeated CPI’s E T Taison by 20,600 votes.

Rise through setbacks

Despite his political calibre, Satheesan often found himself overlooked during the era of intense factional politics in the Congress. Within party circles, he was “always the bridesmaid, never the bride”.

Satheesan himself later admitted that many opportunities slipped away “between the lip and the cup”. Those missed chances included the KSU presidency, Youth Congress presidency, KPCC presidency and even a ministerial berth in 2011. Still, he continued his steady rise through the organisation.

He served as chairman of the Kerala Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee and Estimates Committee. He was also AICC secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu and later served as KPCC vice-president for five years.

In 2016, he became chief whip of the Congress Legislature Party in the Oommen Chandy-led UDF government. The defining turning point came in 2021. After the UDF’s crushing defeat in the Assembly election, the Congress high command bypassed several senior leaders and appointed Satheesan as Leader of the Opposition, signalling a generational shift within the Kerala Congress.

When he took over the role, Satheesan remarked that the decision had compensated for all the disappointments and missed opportunities in his political career.

Pinarayi Vijayan greets VD Satheesan after he becomes the Opposition leader. File photo: Manorama

The Assembly’s sharpest voice

In Kerala’s political landscape, Satheesan built his reputation on one defining quality: precision.

Inside the Assembly, he became known for dissecting issues with meticulous detail and sharp preparation. Congress workers and political observers alike began referring to him simply as “V D”, a reflection of both familiarity and stature.

One of the most talked-about examples of his legislative skill came during the lottery controversy under the V S Achuthanandan government. His debates with then Finance Minister Thomas Isaac drew widespread attention, with Satheesan often seen as matching the economist-politician point by point and argument for argument through exhaustive preparation.

During Oommen Chandy’s tenure as Leader of the Opposition between 2006 and 2011, Satheesan moved 33 adjournment motions in the Assembly - a record in Kerala Assembly history.

Oommen Chandy and VD Satheesan in Kerala Assembly. File photo: Manorama

Rebuilding the Congress opposition

Satheesan’s elevation as Opposition leader in 2021 was widely viewed as an attempt to redefine the Congress in Kerala.

He consciously moved away from traditional factional politics and instead focused on issue-based opposition campaigns. His political approach came to be defined by fact-based attacks against the government and efforts to modernise the UDF by bridging differences within the coalition while also appealing to urban and politically neutral voters.

Congress leaders increasingly believed Satheesan was the leader best equipped to challenge the stronger Pinarayi Vijayan government after the Left returned to power for a second consecutive term. He also earned a reputation as a taskmaster who prioritised accountability and organisational discipline.

After taking over as Leader of the Opposition following the UDF’s back-to-back defeats in 2016 and 2021, Satheesan was widely credited with reviving the front’s political momentum.

Under his leadership, the UDF delivered a dominant performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning 18 of Kerala’s 20 seats. The coalition’s success in the 2025 local body elections further consolidated his position within the Congress.

Satheesan also played a central role in the UDF’s victories in key bypolls including Thrikkakara, Puthuppally and Nilambur, helping sustain the alliance’s momentum ahead of the Assembly election.

Pinarayi Vijayan and VD Satheesan exchange smiles at an event. File photo: Manorama

Inside and outside the Assembly, he consistently targeted the LDF government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over governance failures, positioning himself as the principal face of the opposition in Kerala.

He was also seen as willing to take politically difficult decisions within the party. During the Rahul Mamkootathil controversy, his tough stand was viewed by many as an assertion of leadership despite the risks involved.

The Environmentalist

Satheesan is also regarded as one of the few mainstream politicians in Kerala to consistently take strong pro-environment positions, even when they placed him at odds with sections within his own political camp.

He was among the rare Congress leaders who openly supported the Madhav Gadgil Committee report on protecting the Western Ghats, despite resistance from sections of the Congress and the Catholic Church, an important UDF support base in Kerala. He has repeatedly spoken against illegal quarrying and land encroachments.

Following the Wayanad landslides in 2024, Satheesan criticised the state government’s stagnant disaster management planning and argued for sustainable development policies instead of unchecked tourism-driven growth.

Controversies

Like most prominent political leaders, Satheesan’s career has also seen a fair share of controversies.

The most significant was the Punarjani Project controversy between 2020 and 2025, involving allegations of illegal foreign fund collection and FCRA violations linked to a housing project for victims of the 2018 floods in his constituency. However, a Vigilance report cleared him of major charges.

In 2026, CPM leaders also alleged that funds collected by the Congress for victims of the Chooralmala-Mundakkai disaster were diverted for election campaigning. No investigation, however, was initiated against either the Congress or Satheesan. Satheesan strongly defended the fund management process, stating that the money remained in a joint account and that 3.24 acres of land had already been purchased for constructing 100 houses.

Another controversy emerged in 2022, when an old photograph of Satheesan attending an RSS-linked event resurfaced. Facing criticism from within the Congress, he clarified that he had attended only as a guest at a book release function and reiterated his secular political position.

For much of his political life, V D Satheesan was viewed as a capable leader who repeatedly came close to power without fully reaching it. But over time, that image changed.

From a student leader in Ernakulam to a six-term MLA from Paravur, from a sidelined Congress leader during factional politics to the face of the party’s generational transition in Kerala, Satheesan steadily built his political identity around credibility, consistency and preparation.

Now, after years of waiting, setbacks and reinvention, V D Satheesan stands at the summit of Kerala politics as the Congress high command’s choice to lead the state as chief minister.