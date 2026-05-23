AMMA president and actor Shweta Menon on Saturday said that the organisation had not received any complaint from Ansiba Hassan against Tiny Tom until Saturday afternoon.

“AMMA had not received any complaint on Tiny Tom till today. We received a complaint at 2 pm on Saturday after it went public in the media,” she said.

On the complaint against Lakshmipriya, she said, “Ansiba had called me in January. That complaint was not concerning Tiny Tom or AMMA. That issue was taken up with the police. This was an issue between two persons. AMMA has nothing to do with this.”

Also Read Ansiba accuses Tiny Tom, woman AMMA member of harassment and false allegations

She added that it was suspicious that Ansiba had come before the media on May 23 after her resignation had been accepted on May 12. Menon confirmed that the complaint received on Saturday mentioned both Tiny Tom and Lakshmipriya and that the organisation would examine it.

Earlier in the day, Ansiba accused Tiny Tom and some members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) of subjecting her to “character assassination” and “communal abuse” and forcing her to resign from the organisation.

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The ‘Drishyam’ actor alleged that another member of the organisation had informed her that Tiny Tom had branded her a “jihadi”, accused her of attempting religious conversion and spread rumours about her personal life. She also questioned whether she was being targeted because of her Muslim identity. Ansiba raised the allegations while speaking to the media.

She said she had submitted her resignation from AMMA on February 21, citing personal reasons and work pressure, but had privately informed the organisation’s secretary about the actual reasons behind her decision.

The actor further claimed that a woman executive committee member of AMMA, Lakshmipriya, had lodged a false police complaint against her. She also alleged that neither the organisation’s president nor other office-bearers supported her during the controversy.

“I have been going through severe mental stress. There has been a limit-crossing character assassination campaign against me,” Ansiba said, adding that she did not wish to pursue legal action.

Also Read Malayalam actor Lakshmipriya reveals she approached police against Ansiba

Meanwhile, actor Priyanka came out in support of Tiny Tom, saying a person who had done no wrong should not be punished.

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“Whatever issues Ansiba had should have been discussed within AMMA. There are elected representatives in the organisation to resolve such matters,” she said in Kochi.

Rejecting the allegations, Tiny Tom said Ansiba’s claims were based on hearsay.

“Someone else has said that I made such remarks against her. That’s what she said. I am a person who works sincerely and speaks openly,” he told the media.

He added that AMMA’s executive committee would take an appropriate decision on the matter.

Ansiba recently resigned from the executive committee of AMMA, where she served as joint secretary.

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Shweta Menon had earlier informed the media that the actor had cited personal and professional commitments as the reason for stepping down and that the organisation had accepted her resignation.