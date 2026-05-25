‘Drishyam’ actor Ansiba Hassan, who recently levelled serious allegations against AMMA executive committee members Tiny Tom and Lakshmipriya, has reiterated that she stands firmly by her claims and will only present her grievances before a newly constituted committee.

“The very reason I left AMMA is because I felt the current executive committee was unwilling to listen to my concerns. I believe the leadership is merely trying to play safe by saying they are ready to hear me now. Why should I return to a place where I already felt unheard? Why should I humiliate myself? However, I am willing to appear if a new committee is formed or if the issue is brought before the general body,” she said.

Ansiba also alleged discrimination during her tenure as AMMA’s joint secretary, claiming she was denied facilities traditionally provided to the post.

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“For years, the joint secretary was allotted a cabin at AMMA. From day one, I was denied that privilege. Even the placard on the ground-floor desk that traditionally belonged to the joint secretary was immediately replaced with the treasurer’s placard. Having served in the previous executive committee, I know the conventions that existed. I faced this discrimination from the very beginning,” she alleged.

According to Ansiba, these experiences discouraged her from visiting the AMMA office regularly. “If I wasn’t even given a seat despite deserving one, why would I want to be there?” she asked. She also dismissed claims made by AMMA president Shweta Menon that she was being isolated by the executive committee.

“Can she point to even one incident that proves she was cornered? She repeatedly says there were attempts to isolate her, but who exactly are these people?” Ansiba questioned.

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The actor further alleged that Shweta Menon had silently supported Lakshmipriya — who had earlier filed a police complaint against Ansiba alleging domestic abuse — during one of AMMA’s online executive meetings.

“When I approached Shweta Menon with my issue, she said it was a personal matter that did not require AMMA’s intervention. If that was the case, why did she support Lakshmipriya? In one of the online meetings, recordings of which still exist, Lakshmipriya herself said that the AMMA president had supported her in the issue involving me. I deserve an explanation. Why the double standards?” she said.

Attempts to contact Shweta Menon for comment was unsuccessful. However, Lakshmipriya, who had filed the complaint against Ansiba, reiterated her gratitude for Shweta Menon during the incident, saying that the AMMA president was willing to listen to her issue as an elder sister and not as a person at the helm of AMMA. “She showed humanitarian concern towards me. Ansiba could have sorted out this issue by listening to my grievance, but she was not bothered. I had no choice but to go to the police,” she added.

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Meanwhile, AMMA general secretary Cuckoo Parameswaran said she could not comment on the matter due to the organisation’s bylaws.