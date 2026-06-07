A thin moustache, flashy clothes, wide-eyed expressions and an endless search for a long-lost father. More than two decades after 'Pulival Kalyanam' hit theatres, Manavalan remains one of Malayalam cinema's most cherished comic characters.

The film itself was a success, but ask audiences what they remember most and chances are the conversation will eventually return to Salim Kumar's Manavalan. The character's eccentricities, his unforgettable interactions with Cochin Haneefa and a string of scenes that continue to circulate on social media have ensured that Manavalan outlived the film that introduced him.

Screenwriter Sibi K Thomas, who collaborated with Salim Kumar on several memorable films as part of the Udaykrishna-Sibi K Thomas duo, says the actor's enduring popularity was inevitable.

Over the years, the writing duo collaborated with Salim Kumar on 23 films, including crowd-pleasers such as 'CID Moosa', 'Pulival Kalyanam' and 'Chess'. In many ways, they wrote with the actor in mind.

"Whenever we developed a script, there would almost always be a character for Salim," Sibi told Onmanorama. "All we had to do was give him a character. Salim would take it somewhere we hadn't even imagined. There was an unspoken understanding between us. Whenever we made a film, we knew he would be part of it."

The screenwriter believes 'Pulival Kalyanam' contains one of Salim Kumar's finest comic performances. Though Jayasurya played the film's protagonist, it was Manavalan who emerged as one of its most memorable characters.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Salim Kumar-Cochin Haneefa combination is what everyone remembers," Sibi said. "Whether it was Manavalan arriving from Bombay in a taxi or the scene where he puts a thumb impression on a document and says it is for his own assurance, those moments have become classics."

According to Sibi, much of the magic lay in what Salim Kumar brought to the role beyond the written page.

"When we write comedy scenes, we leave space for actors to perform and improvise. Salim would take those moments and elevate them. He always gave us more than what we had imagined."

That ability to transform even a small role into something unforgettable became one of the defining features of Salim Kumar's career. Across more than three decades, he created characters that became part of Malayalam cinema's cultural memory. Many of them continue to thrive through memes, social media clips and everyday conversations, introducing his work to newer generations of viewers.

Director Jayaraj, who worked with Salim Kumar in films such as 'Thilakkam' and 'Loudspeaker', believes the actor's appeal extended beyond his comic timing.

"He looked at life through laughter," Jayaraj said. "Even when he responded to social issues, there was humour in the way he expressed himself. He had a style that was entirely his own."

That outlook, Jayaraj recalled, remained unchanged even during difficult periods in the actor's life.

"When I visited him while he was unwell, there was never sadness or worry. It was always laughter and jokes. Even now, after his passing, what comes to mind is his smiling face."

For Jayaraj, Salim Kumar's enduring popularity cannot be explained simply by saying he was a good comedian.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It wasn't just about whether he performed a role well. It was about the way he delivered those characters. Even today, scenes from 'Thilakkam' appear on social media almost every day. People continue to revisit them because there was something unique about his performance."

While audiences largely celebrated Salim Kumar for his comic roles, those who worked closely with him saw a performer capable of much more. Jayaraj pointed to the actor's National Award-winning performance in 'Adaminte Makan Abu' as proof of his remarkable range.

He still remembers calling Salim Kumar after the award was announced.

"Even then, he was laughing and smiling," the director recalled. "Whenever I visited him, we would end up talking about old times."

Those conversations often drifted towards future projects. Jayaraj revealed that they had discussed working together again, this time on a film that would explore another side of Salim Kumar's talent.

That film never materialised. But for those who knew him, Salim Kumar's legacy extends far beyond the hundreds of laughs he generated on screen.

His gift was not merely making people laugh. It was making those moments linger. Years after audiences first met Manavalan, Dance Master Vikram, Kannan Sranku and countless others, the characters remain alive in popular memory.

And perhaps that is why news of his passing feels so difficult to process. The man may be gone, but the laughter he left behind continues to echo through Malayalam cinema.