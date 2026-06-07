The laughter that echoed through countless Malayalam films fell silent on Saturday night, leaving behind a sense of loss that was palpable across the film fraternity. As news of veteran actor Salim Kumar's death spread, actors, filmmakers and longtime friends took to social media to mourn a man who had, for decades, occupied a unique place in Malayalam cinema.

Among the first to pay tribute was Mammootty, who reflected on the remarkable range that defined Salim Kumar's career.

"Salim, you made us laugh, you made us think, and at times, you moved us to tears. Today, however, you leave us with nothing but tears. Your loss is a grief that feels impossible to overcome. Farewell, brother," the actor wrote alongside a photograph of Salim Kumar.

For many of those mourning him, the loss was deeply personal.

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Actor Dileep, who shared a friendship with Salim Kumar that stretched back to their days at Kalabhavan, offered a brief but heartfelt tribute, writing, "My respects to a beloved brother."

Their bond was forged long before stardom arrived. Along with filmmaker and actor Nadirshah, the trio spent years performing together before going on to become some of Malayalam entertainment's most familiar faces. Remembering that long journey, Nadirshah wrote: "We shared countless years and countless journeys together. Yet, he departed in silence, without a single word of goodbye."

Director Vinayan remembered Salim Kumar not just as an actor but as a personality who remained true to himself throughout his career.

"For 30 years, he was a unique artist who made Malayalis laugh wholeheartedly while also making them think," Vinayan wrote. "A personality who always spoke his mind and stood firmly by his convictions."

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His tribute captured a quality many associated with Salim Kumar: a man who could move effortlessly between humour and reflection, both on screen and off.

Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu's message drew from shared memories accumulated over years of collaboration. Looking back on the films and stage performances they shared, he wrote, "My day is tangled in memories of the films we acted in together, from Mayavi onwards, and the countless stages we shared, Salimetta. So many bursts of laughter we shared are piercing me with pain today."

The two first appeared together in Mayavi, where Salim Kumar's portrayal of Sraanku became a crowd favourite and remains one of the actor's most remembered comic performances.

Salim Kumar passed away on Saturday night at a private hospital in Kochi following health complications. He was 56.

His body will be placed at the North Paravur Town Hall from 9 am to 1 pm on Sunday to allow the public to pay their final respects. It will then be taken to his residence, where funeral rites will be held at 3 pm.

He is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and sons Chandu and Aaromal.