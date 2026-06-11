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Actor Ansiba Hassan has been issued a show-cause notice by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), marking the latest escalation in her ongoing disputes within the Malayalam film industry.

The organisation has accused Ansiba of repeatedly making public statements against AMMA through the media and social media platforms. According to the notice, issues that could have been discussed and resolved within the organisation were instead taken into the public domain, allegedly causing damage to AMMA's reputation and image.

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AMMA has sought an explanation from the actor over the alleged violation of the organisation's bylaws and disciplinary norms. She has been asked to submit her response before the 17th of this month. 

The notice comes at a time when Ansiba is already involved in a series of disputes involving fellow industry members and law enforcement authorities.

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Recently, the actor publicly objected to the police's final report on a complaint she had filed against actor Lakshmipriya and a Sub-Inspector attached to the Tripunithura Women's Police Station. The police concluded that there was no substance to the allegations raised in the complaint.

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