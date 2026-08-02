Filmmaker Jason Sanjay says his father Vijay's rise to the post of Chief Minister has brought a new sense of responsibility for the entire family. In an interview with Behindwoods TV, the director of the upcoming film 'Sigma' reflected on growing up as Vijay's son, finding his own path in cinema and the advice that continues to guide him.

Describing Vijay's electoral victory as a "historic revolution" in Tamil Nadu, Jason said it has left him, his sister and the rest of the family with the responsibility of carrying forward and safeguarding that legacy. He added that the development has made him more conscious and careful about the way he conducts himself.

Jason also revealed that acting remains an interest, but he has no plans to face the camera until the release of his directorial debut, 'Sigma'. Asked which Indian actor he would cast alongside Hollywood action star Jason Statham if he ever got the opportunity to direct one of his films, his answer was immediate: "Appa."

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Although cinema has always been part of his life, Jason said filmmaking was not his childhood dream. Having spent time on film sets from a young age, he considered them a normal environment and initially wanted to become a pilot before briefly aspiring to be a cricketer. It was only during his Plus Two years that he decided to pursue a career in cinema.

To prepare himself, Jason studied filmmaking in Canada, where he trained in cinematography, editing and direction. During his time there, he also directed advertisements for startup companies and volunteered at the Toronto International Film Festival, an experience he says changed the way he viewed cinema by exposing him to films from around the world. He also recalled meeting actor Nivin Pauly during the premiere of 'Moothon' at the festival, though he joked that the actor may not remember the interaction.

Speaking about his debut feature, Jason said he developed the story of 'Sigma' with his own team after first discussing the idea with Sanjeev, a close friend of Vijay. The completed script was later pitched to Lyca Productions. Expecting only feedback, he was pleasantly surprised when the production house backed the project and contributed creative suggestions that helped shape the final screenplay.

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Jason admitted that the opportunity also came with pressure. Since Lyca Productions launched its filmmaking journey with Vijay's 'Kaththi', he felt a personal responsibility to justify the trust they had placed in him and ensure the project succeeded.

He also looked back on his brief appearance in Vijay's 'Vettaikaaran', recalling that he was frightened by the large crowd on set during the dance sequence. He instinctively ran to hug his father before Vijay comforted him and encouraged him to complete the shoot. The memory, he said, resurfaced while directing his own film.

Jason credited Vijay with encouraging him to build an identity independent of his father's stardom. According to him, Vijay always told him that help would be available whenever he needed it, but wanted him to ask for it himself and learn through his own experiences rather than relying on family connections.

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He also spoke fondly about his younger sister, saying the two shared a close bond despite constantly fighting as children. Now that she is away pursuing her studies, they stay in touch through daily video calls. A passionate film lover, she is also the first person in the family to hear the stories he writes and offers honest feedback on his work.