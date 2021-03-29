'Ensure no double voting,' Kerala High Court directs EC on Chennithala's plea

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the Election Commission to ensure that no voter casts more than one vote during the state polls to be held on April 6.

The interim order was issued by the Division Bench while considering the petition filed by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala over the discovery of bogus names on the electoral roll prepared for the Legislative Assembly Election.

The High Court will consider the plea on Tuesday too.

In his petition Chennithala had claimed the names of over 4 lakh entries were found on voters' list prepared for 131 out of the 140 assembly constituencies.

"The matter was brought to the attention of the court several times through letters, but as no action was forthcoming the petition was lodged," Chennithala reasoned.

The Division Bench which is considering the matter comprises the Chief Justice S Manikumar.

Earlier, the Election Commission had instructed the District Collectors to prepare the complete list of double/fake votes by Tuesday.