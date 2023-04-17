10 electric vehicles with the highest range in India

The popularity of electric vehicles in India is increasing as fast as fuel prices are going up in the country. However, one of the main concerns before choosing an electric vehicle is how far it can travel on a single charge. But there are electric cars in our market that can be driven without worrying about the range. Let's get acquainted with 10 cars that are the range kings of the Indian market.

The EQS 53 model has a range of 586 km. Photo: Manorama Online

Mercedes-Benz EQS - 677 km

The EQS is an electric version of the Mercedes S-Class, one of the most luxurious vehicles in the world. The price ranges from Rs 1.55 crore to Rs 2.45 crore. This vehicle gets a range of 677 km on a single charge. This range is available for the EQS 580 model of the vehicle which is sold in two variants. The EQS 53 model has a range of 586 km. Both models are powered by a 107.8kWh battery. The EQS 53 model will produce a maximum power of 761 bhp and 1020 Nm of torque, while the EQS 580 model can produce 523 bhp of power and 855 Nm of torque.

With a 101.7kWh lithium-ion battery, the i7 has a range of 591km to 625km on a single charge. Photo: Manorama Online

BMW i7 - 625 km

The i7 is the all-electric vehicle in the BMW 7 series. This vehicle can produce 544 bhp of power and a maximum torque of 745 Nm. With a 101.7kWh lithium-ion battery, the i7 has a range of 591km to 625km on a single charge.

BMW i4 - 590 km

The i4 is the second EV launched by BMW in India. The motor of this vehicle can produce 340 bhp of power and a maximum torque of 430 Nm. The 83.9 kWh lithium-ion battery can go up to 590 km on a single charge. Price ranges from Rs 73.90 lakh to Rs 77.50 lakh.

The EV6 is built on Hyundai Group's e-GMP platform. Photo: Manorama Online

Kia EV6 - 528 km

This is Kia's first electric model in India. The EV6 is built on Hyundai Group's e-GMP platform. Hence, the EV6 and the Ioniq can be called siblings. Being a fully imported vehicle, the EV6 is priced between Rs 60.95 lakh and Rs 65.95 lakh. Kia claims a maximum range of 528 km for the EV6.

The e-tron comes in SUV and Sportback styles. Photo: Manorama Online

Audi e-tron/Porsche Taycan - 484 km

Audi's e-tron SUV and Porsche's Taycan are at the sixth position. Both cars have a range of 484 km. The e-tron comes in SUV and Sportback styles. The SUV's twin electric motor produces 313 bhp of power and 540 Nm of maximum torque. The Sportback has a power output of 408 bhp and 664 Nm of torque. The SUV model has a 71kWh battery pack and a range of 264 to 379 km.

The price of the Porsche Taycan in India is between Rs 1.53 crore and Rs 2.34 crore. Photo: Manorama Online

The more powerful Sportback has a 95kWh battery and a range of 359-484 km. The price of the Porsche Taycan in India is between Rs 1.53 crore and Rs 2.34 crore. Porsche is launching seven different variants of the car in the Indian market. While the standard model produces 408bhp, the biggest variant, the Turbo S, churns out 761bhp and 1050Nm of torque. It is one of the most powerful electric cars in India. The standard model has a 79.2kWh battery and the Turbo S has a 93.4kWh battery.



Hyundai has given the vehicle a rear-wheel drive with a 77.6kWh battery. Photo: Manorama Online

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 481 km

The Ioniq 5 is a car that is so cool that it is a head turner on the road. This beautiful car has won the World Car of the Year Award 2022. The fact that it is available for a competent price of Rs 44.95 lakh in India also makes it a best seller. Hyundai has given the vehicle a rear-wheel drive with a 77.6kWh battery. The vehicle is capable of generating 217 bhp of power and 35 Nm of peak torque.

The dual-motor car is capable of producing 400 bhp of power and 696 Nm of torque. Photo: Manorama Online

Jaguar I-Pace - 470 km

The I-Pace currently holds the distinction of being the only EV launched by Jaguar in India. Three models are available in India namely S, SE and HSE. The dual-motor car is capable of producing 400 bhp of power and 696 Nm of torque. The 90kWh battery gives this car a range of 470 km. The price of I-Pace ranges from Rs 1.20 crore to Rs 1.24 crore.

The vehicle has a battery capacity of 76.6kWh and can travel up to 425 km on a single charge. Photo: Manorama Online

BMW iX - 425 km

Priced at Rs 1.21 crore, the iX is BMW's first all-electric vehicle in India. The vehicle has a battery capacity of 76.6kWh and can travel up to 425 km on a single charge. With a dual electric motor and all-wheel drive, the vehicle can produce 326 bhp of power and 630 Nm of peak torque.

Mercedes-Benz EQB - 423 km

The EQB is a three-row electric car sold in India. This vehicle, which can accommodate a large family, is priced at Rs 88 lakh. With a 66.5 kWh battery, the EQB has a range of 423 km on a single charge. With all-wheel drive and dual electric motors, the GLB variant is capable of producing 292 bhp power and a maximum torque of 520 Nm.