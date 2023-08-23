At Rs 211 crore, there is only one La Rose Noire in the world

Rolls-Royce's La Rose Noire has been termed the most expensive car in the world. The car is priced at a staggering Rs 211 crore ($25 million). This rare vehicle was built by Rolls-Royce as a gift for an unnamed billionaire with close ties to France.

The design of the two-door, two-seater La Rose Noire is inspired by a rose. It was in 2000 the hybrid rose -- black baccara -- first bloomed in France. It had petals are similar to red velvet. The La Rose Noire also has the flower's characteristic -- the vehicle appears to change colour depending on the point it is viewed from.

The design of the two-door, two-seater La Rose Noire is inspired by a rose. Photo: Manorama Online

The La Rose Noire is the first model among four upcoming Droptails. The vehicle was handed over to the owners at a private ceremony in Pebble Beach, California, by Rolls-Royce. Rolls-Royce is yet to officially reveal who owns the world's most expensive car.

It took more than four years to make the La Rose Noire. All this time, a special group of car owners was with the Rolls-Royce team with suggestions for changes in the car design. It underwent 150 tests to achieve the same colour as that of the black baccara.

The wooden floor of the car is made in the most complicated way in the history of Rolls-Royce. For this, 1,603 specially made triangular pieces of wood were meticulously arranged. The floor of the car resembles a natural, organic scattering of petals. This work alone took two years.

It took more than four years to make the La Rose Noire. Photo: Manorama Online

The car comes with a bespoke Audemars Piguet watch mounted to the dashboard. It can also be used as a wristwatch if needed. The front grille consists of 202 hand-polished stainless-steel metal layers. Its interior is finished in a special red colour. The La Rose Noire is a convertible. The upper part is made of electromagnetic crystals. It can be made transparent and opaque with the flick of a switch.

The car comes with a bespoke Audemars Piguet watch mounted to the dashboard. Photo: Manorama Online

The vehicle is powered by a 6.6-liter twin turbo V12 engine with 22-inch wheels. It can produce 593bhp of peak power. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic or manual transmission. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just five seconds. The maximum speed is 250 kmph.