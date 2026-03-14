New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Saturday advised taxpayers to ignore emails they may have received flagging ‘significant transactions’ under the Advance Tax e-campaign.

In a post on X, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said some taxpayers had received emails containing inaccurate information about “significant transactions” attributed to them as part of the ongoing Advance Tax e-Campaign for Assessment Year 2026–27 (Financial Year 2025–26).

“We are actively working to resolve this matter in coordination with our service provider. In the meantime, taxpayers are requested to kindly ignore the earlier email communication related to the Advance Tax e-Campaign for AY 2026-27 (Financial Year 2025-26),” the CBDT said.

March 15 is the deadline for paying the fourth instalment of advance tax for the 2025–26 financial year, reported PTI.

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The Board clarified that such emails are meant only as facilitative reminders to help taxpayers review financial information available on the Compliance Portal and, where necessary, ensure proper advance tax compliance.

Taxpayers have been advised to verify their transaction details through the e-Campaign tab on the Compliance Portal available on the e-Filing portal.