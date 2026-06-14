Kozhikode: An investigation by Pantheerankavu police into the death of a 26-year-old man who was found hanging at his teenage girlfriend's rented house in Perumanna has indicated that a strained relationship and a recent dispute between the two preceded the incident.

The deceased was identified as Shavad Anwar (26), a native of Parambin Mukal near Balussery. He was found dead at the rented house in Kollakkamparamba, Perumanna, on Friday morning.

According to police, statements collected from the 17-year-old girl revealed that the two had been experiencing difficulties in their relationship for the past few weeks. Investigators found that the girl had been attempting to distance herself from the youth, which reportedly became a source of tension between them.

"We collected a detailed statement from the 17-year-old girl. They were alone in the house at the time of the incident. After arriving at the rented house in Perumanna, the youth questioned her over his complaint that she was trying to avoid him. An argument followed between them. The man was later found hanging when the girl returned from the washroom," a senior Pantheerankavu police official said.

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Police said their investigation has so far found no evidence suggesting the involvement of any other person in the death. Investigators believe the dispute between the two and the youth's emotional distress over the deteriorating relationship may have contributed to the incident.

The girl, her mother and younger brother had been residing in the rented house in Perumanna for the past four months after moving from Alappuzha, according to local residents.

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Meanwhile, family friend Shybash said Shavad had been carrying significant family responsibilities following the death of his father six months ago.

"Shavad was deeply attached to his mother and younger brother. He had recently returned from the Gulf and was working as a delivery worker at a restaurant in Nanminda near Balussery. After his father's death, he took charge of the family's affairs. His younger brother is currently working abroad," said Shybash, a former member of Ward 14 of Balussery Grama Panchayat.

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According to him, the family had been facing financial difficulties and had recently moved from Arapeedika to a rented house in Parambin Mukal.

"The family and relatives were aware of Shavad's relationship with the girl. They met regularly and often travelled together using a vehicle belonging to his uncle. The family had been planning to arrange their marriage in the near future. His death came as a shock to everyone. We have learnt that an argument shortly before the incident may have triggered his extreme decision," Shybash said.