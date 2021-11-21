Institutions can ascertain vaccination status through portal

New Delhi: A new system has been put in place in the Cowin portal by which institutions will be able to directly access the covid vaccination status of a person with his consent.

The new system is known as “know your vaccination status.” For instance, a travel agency need not seek vaccination certificates from people visiting their institutions for ascertaining their vaccination status. The consent of the person is enough for knowing the status.

Travel agencies, offices can go to cowin.gov.in portal and open the tab “know your vaccination status.” To know vaccination status, the institution logs in the mobile number and name under which the person has been registered in Cowin portal. An OTP will be received via SMS.

By sharing the code with the institution, they would be able to ascertain as to how many doses of vaccine you have taken.