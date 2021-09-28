Pak terrorist killed, another captured in J&K's Uri sector

Srinagar: A Pakistani terrorist was killed and another captured by the army on Tuesday along the Uri sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, according to defence sources.

The sources said the captured terrorist was part of a recent infiltration bid that was going on since September 18 and 19 in Uri.

"Four soldiers sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire between the army and the terrorists."

They added that the army was able to establish contact with infiltrators at three different locations during the last two days.

Two terrorist associates held

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces have arrested two terrorist associates and busted a terrorist hideout in Kashmir.

The Srinagar Police with the assistance of Pulwama Police and Army's 50 RR arrested two over ground workers (OGWs) of terrorists from South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"Their interrogation revealed terrorist Riyaz Sathrgund (Lashkar-e-Taiba commander) had asked them to build a hideout in the Rajouri Kadal area of Nowhatta, Srinagar," the police said on Tuesday.

On this information, a Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) was launched along with the CRPF and the hideout was discovered.

"However it was empty and the owner of the house is being questioned. Further investigation is going on," police said.