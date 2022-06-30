Fadnavis likely to stake claim for govt formation in Maharashtra soon

Mumbai: With Uddhav Thackeray resigning from the post of Chief Minister on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party is stepping on its gears to stake claim for forming the government in Maharashtra.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next course of action, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday night.

The state BJP unit has asked all its MLAs to gather in Mumbai. To a question about the BJP's next move, as it is the single largest party in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Patil said, "The next steps will be decided by Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde."

Devendra Fadnavis, who is expected to make a comeback as chief minister after holding the post from 2014 to 2019, is scheduled to brief media later Thursday on the future course of action, which will include staking claim to form the next government.

Rebel Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, who are now in a luxury hotel in Goa after spending over a week at posh resorts in Surat and Guwahati, are expected to return to Mumbai soon. It is not yet clear if the Shinde-led group will merge with any party. Shinde Wednesday night reiterated that they are Shiv Sainiks and will remain in Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Legislature Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat issued a statement saying there won't be a special session of the Assembly on Thursday as the purpose for which it was convened (floor test) does not exist anymore. Anticipating that the rebel Sena MLAs might start returning to Mumbai soon, police have beefed up security in the city, an official said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis interacting with each other at the 'Dwishatabdi Mahotsav' of Mumbai Samachar, in Mumbai on Tuesday, 14 June 2022. (Photo: Nitin Lawate/IANS)

Uddhav Thackeray resigns

Stating that he was not interested in playing the numbers game, Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday resigned as Maharashtra chief minister, minutes after Supreme Court refused to stay Governor B S Koshyari's direction to his government to take a floor test in the Assembly.

The resignation of Thackeray (62) capped a week-long drama of resort politics, where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by minister Eknath Shinde camped in luxury hotels and hopped on chartered jets from Mumbai to Surat and Guwahati, before landing in the cool climes of Goa on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, the political tussle in Maharashtra entered a decisive phase when Koshyari ordered the state government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday, a day after a BJP delegation met him and demanded a floor test claiming that the Sena-led government was in minority. Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's chief whip Sunil Prabhu then moved the Supreme Court against Governor Koshyari's direction. During the hearing in the apex court in the evening, Shinde's lawyers said the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government has lost its majority as most of Sena MLAs were with him. Shinde's lawyers told the Supreme Court that the Thackeray-led faction of the Sena is in a hopeless minority within the party and a floor test in the Assembly is the best way to stop horse-trading. The bench observed that the floor of the House is the only way to settle these issues of democracy.

With Thackeray's resignation, there is now no need for a floor test.

Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray. File photo: PTI

Series of decisions before floor test

Earlier on Wednesday, as the fate of the state government hung in balance, the state cabinet approved the renaming of Aurangabad city as Sambhajinagar, and that of Osmanabad city as Dharashiv. The cabinet meeting chaired by Thackeray also approved the naming of upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport after farmer leader late D B Patil. State planning agency CIDCO had earlier proposed to name the airport after Sena founder Bal Thackeray. This is the beginning of Shiv Sena's grand victory, Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweeted, after Thackeray announced he will step down as CM and focus his energies on rebuilding the party.

Police on high alert

The focus will now be on Raj Bhavan in the next few days. BJP leaders are expected to meet the Governor to stake claim to form the next government in the state. The swearing-in of the Fadnavis-led ministry may take place soon, an official said.

Meanwhile, police are on alert to avoid any untoward incident across the state in the backdrop of Thackeray's resignation as CM. Security at the residences and offices of rebel Sena MLAs has been increased, an official said. Local police, SRPF and central forces have been deployed at important locations, the official said.

Police anticipate that Shiv Sena supporters could come out on the streets to stage protests against the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, he said.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel in Guwahati, Thursday, June 23, 2022. Photo: PTI

The current numbers

Following is the party position in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly: Shiv Sena 55, NCP 53, Congress 44, BJP 106, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 3, Samajwadi Party 2, AIMIM 2, Prahar Janshakti Party 2, MNS 1, CPI (M) 1, PWP 1, Swambhimani Paksha 1, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1, Jansurajya Shakti Party 1, Krantikari Shetkari Party 1, and Independents 13. There is a vacancy due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke last month. Of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs, 39 rebelled against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government along with 10 independents. Two NCP members - Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal - have tested COVID-19 positive, while two other party legislators - Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik - are currently in jail.

(With PTI inputs.)