ED arrests Sisodia on money laundering charges

PTI
Published: March 09, 2023 07:26 PM IST
Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia. File photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on money laundering charges in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said.

The 51-year-old was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail, they said.

The agency alleged Sisodia was "evasive" in his replies and was "not cooperating in the probe."

Sisodia is currently lodged in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22.

The first round of Sisodia's questioning by the ED took place on March 7.

