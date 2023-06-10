Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Sharad Pawar appoints Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of NCP

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 10, 2023 02:49 PM IST
Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar
Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party. Photo: Instagram/Sharad Pawar/Supriya Sule
Topic | India

New Delhi: In a significant move, veteran politician Sharad Pawar declared Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday. The announcement came during the grand celebration of the party's 25th anniversary, commemorating its establishment in 1999 by Pawar and P A Sangma.

The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP.
Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders.

An NCP panel formed to deliberate on Pawar's offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.
(With PTI inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.