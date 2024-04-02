Malayalam
Corrupt people rallying together to stop action on graft: PM Modi

PTI
Published: April 02, 2024 05:45 PM IST Updated: April 02, 2024 06:27 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Kotputli, Rajasthan, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc and said this is the first Lok Sabha election in which all the corrupt are rallying together to stop action on corruption.
He also said Congress leaders are threatening that if the BJP wins, the country will be on fire. "Modi has been extinguishing such fires for the last 10 years."

"This is the first election in which family-based parties are holding rally after rally to save their families," Modi said while addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Kotputali.

"Congress people have started showing their dangerous intentions. This election is very important to save the country's future," he said.

Speaking about the country's development, the prime minister said whatever happened in the last ten years is just a "trailer", a lot still has to be done.

