BJP retain key portfolios in Modi 3.0; Home stays with Shah, Suresh Gopi gets double role as min of State

The third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins with familiar faces retaining key portfolios. Amit Shah will continue to be the Home Minister while other important ministries such as Defence, Finance and External Affairs also remain with the BJP.

S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman will continue to hold the portfolios of External Affairs and Finance respectively. Nitin Gadkari will remain as the Road Transport Minister.

Among BJP's allies, who were part of the 71 MPs who took oath on Sunday, H D Kumaraswamy gets the portfolios of Industry and Steel while TDP's Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu will handle Minister of Civil Aviation.

BJP national president J P Nadda has been chosen to be the Health Minister. Among other new entrants to the Union Cabinet, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be in charge of the ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development while former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar gets Power ministry.

Suresh Gopi, BJP's first elected MP from Kerala, has been made Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas under Hardeep Singh Puri and in the Ministry of Tourism that comes under Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.



Kiren Rijiju has been given the parliamentary affairs ministry while Mansukh Mandaviya will be the Minister for Labour and Sports. Sarbananda Sonowal has retained the shipping portfolio while the Law ministry remains with Arjun Ram Meghwal.

In addition to the Ministry of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw will handle the Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and Information Technology.

G Kishan Reddy succeeds Pralhad Joshi as the new Coal and Mines Minister. Joshi has been appointed as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy.

BJP leader C R Patil has got the Jal Shakti Ministry while Virendra Kumar has retained the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry and Jual Oram gets appointed as the Tribal Affairs Minister.