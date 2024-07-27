Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Student dies, two missing as basement of coaching centre flooded in central Delhi

PTI
Published: July 27, 2024 11:39 PM IST
Rescue operation at Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area. Photo: Screengrab.
Topic | New Delhi

New Delhi: A student was found dead and two others were missing after the basement of a building housing a civil service coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area on Saturday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Department (DFS), a call about waterlogging was received from the Rao IAS Study Centre at about 7 pm. A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site. The basement was full of water," an official said.

The body of a female student was retrieved from the site during the rescue operation by the NDRF, local police and fire department, the officials said. However, two students are still missing. The rescue operation is underway, they said.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE