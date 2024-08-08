Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passes away

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passed away here on Thursday. He was 80. "Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee died on Thursday at his Kolkata home," CPM state secretary Mohd Salim said. He was suffering from old age-related ailments. He is survived by his wife Mira and daughter Suchetana.

Born on March 1, 1944, he was an esteemed Indian communist politician and a former member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He notably served as the 7th Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, marking a significant era in the state's political history.



Bhattacharjee's political career spanned over five decades, during which he emerged as one of the senior leaders of the CPM. He was recognized for his relatively open policies regarding business, which stood in contrast to the primarily anti-capitalist financial policies of the Communist party. His tenure as Chief Minister was marked by attempts to attract investment to the state, but these efforts were met with strong land acquisition protests and allegations of violence against the protesters. These events contributed to his defeat in the 2011 election, which resulted in the end of the Left Front's 34-year rule in West Bengal, the world's longest democratically elected communist government.

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. Photo: Manorama

Bhattacharjee's legacy is one of a complex leader who sought to balance the ideals of his party with the economic demands of a rapidly changing world. He will be remembered for his contributions to West Bengal's political landscape and his enduring commitment to his principles.