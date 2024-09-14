India to pay last respects to Yechury today; public homage to begin at 11 am

New Delhi: Lakhs of people will flow to pay homage to veteran CPM leader and national general secretary of the party Sitaram Yechury on Saturday. The CPM national committee has announced that the leader's body will be kept at the AK Gopalan Bhavan, headquarters of the party here for public homage between 11 am and 3 pm on Saturday.



After the public homage, his body will be taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi where it will be donated for medical research as per his wishes.

On Friday, politburo members and senior leaders paid tributes to the leader at his residence in New Delhi. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, state secretary of the party M V Govindan, MP John Brittas and BJP national president JP Nadda also reached there and offered condolences to the grieving family members. His body was also kept at Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union office where hundreds of students and faculty members paid tribute to him.

BJP National President JP Nadda pays tribute to Sitaram Yechury at his residence, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

With the famous "Laal Salam" slogan, Left supporters paid respect to the Left stalwart, whose mortals where kept in a casket adorned with flowers.

"Long live comrade Sitaram Yechury" read a banner placed above the garlanded photograph of the veteran leader surrounded by the students and faculty members.

As a student at JNU, Yechury was a part of the Students Federation of India (SFI), which he joined in 1974 and was arrested a few months later during the Emergency. He served as the president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) thrice in 1978. Yechury was elected as All-India Joint Secretary of SFI in 1978 and later became its All-India President.

When he became SFI president in 1978, he was the first person who did not belong to either West Bengal or Kerala to occupy the post.

Former Tripura chief minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar pays tribute to deceased party leader Sitaram Yechury, in Agartala. Photo: PTI

The CPM general secretary died on Thursday at a hospital here after battling a lung infection. Yechury, 72, was in critical condition for the last few days and on respiratory support while undergoing treatment for an acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was admitted to the hospital on August 19.

Yechury is survived by his wife Seema Chishti, an editor with news portal The Wire and three children -- two sons and a daughter. One of his sons Ashish Yechury passed away due to Covid in 2021. He was earlier married to Indrani Mazumdar.

