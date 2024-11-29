Maharashtra: Over nine passengers died, and 25 others were injured when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus overturned in the Gondia district on Friday. The bus named 'Shiv Shahi' had 36 passengers in it and was heading towards Gondia from Bhandara when the accident took place. According to the preliminary investigation, the driver lost control of the MSRTC bus while trying to overtake another vehicle, police said.

The injured passengers were shifted to different hospitals, police added. Senior police and district officials visited the accident spot. Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.