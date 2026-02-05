Ghaziabad: A nine-page pocket diary recovered from the room of three minor sisters who died by suicide in Ghaziabad has shed light on a deeply troubled home, intense emotional attachment to Korean culture and growing distress over family conflict, police said on Thursday.

The sisters – Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) – jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of Bharat City Society in the Teela Mod area on Wednesday. Their bodies were cremated the same evening at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi, with the last rites performed by their father, Chetan. Police said the post-mortem confirmed that all three died of severe head injuries, PTI reported.

Investigators described the diary as a raw account of the girls’ emotional state. Calling itself a “true life story”, it contains repeated declarations of their love for Korean culture and anguish over what they perceived as efforts by their family to force them to abandon it.

“We love Korean. Love, love, love,” the diary reads, alleging opposition from their parents to their interests, future choices and even marriage. “You tried to make us give up Korean. Korean was our life… You expected our marriage to an Indian. That can never happen,” it says.

The diary also refers to physical punishment at home and ends with an apology addressed to their father. “Death is better for us than your beatings. That is why we are committing suicide… Sorry Papa,” it states.

Police have taken the diary into custody and are examining the circumstances in which it was written, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil said, adding that all aspects linked to the deaths are being investigated.

The probe has also widened to include the family’s financial situation. An office-bearer of the residents’ association, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the girls’ father had been under severe financial stress after suffering heavy losses in the stock market, allegedly running into more than ₹2 crore. The financial strain, the person said, had led to frequent tensions at home.

Patil confirmed that the police are looking into these claims as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the father told PTI that the girls had been involved in what he described as a “Korean love game” for nearly three years and had stopped attending school after repeated academic setbacks, which left them embarrassed and increasingly withdrawn.

He said he was unaware of the nature of the game and later learned that it involved tasks the children were expected to follow. “If I had known such things existed, no father would ever allow his children to be part of it,” he said.