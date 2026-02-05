Panamaram: Defying losses, labour shortages and the threat of wild animals, farmers in Wayanad have launched a new season of paddy cultivation, driven by planning, innovation and the urgency to stay ahead of the season.

Large polders in the Panamaram region such as Mathoor and Kavadam have already come alive with the bustle of puncha farming, even as harvesting of crop from the previous Nancha season is yet to begin in many paddy fields across the district. The early start of the Puncha season is widely regarded as a reflection of the farmers' determination to overcome multiple challenges and make the most of the season.

To retain the water required for puncha cultivation and to detect and prevent the entry of domestic and wild animals, farmers have adopted a range of innovative methods this season, including the installation of surveillance cameras in the middle of the fields.

Plastic sheets laid along the bunds to retain water in the Mathoor fields, where Thottungal Shebinas is cultivating paddy on seven and a half acres.

Thottungal Shebinas, who is cultivating paddy on seven and a half acres in the Mathoor fields, has begun the planting of saplings after spreading 17.5 kg of plastic sheets along the field bunds to retain water. The planting work is being carried out with the help of migrant labourers from West Bengal. According to Shebinas, puncha farming is more profitable than nancha cultivation when water is assured; for this reason, he has not skipped puncha cultivation for the past four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even in paddy tracts prone to severe wild animal intrusion, a handful of farmers have begun preparations for puncha cultivation immediately after the nancha harvest. To raise saplings, farmers here prepare the land and sow seeds well in advance. Anticipating wild animal attacks, drought conditions and labour shortages, they consistently opt for early cultivation. By aligning farming practices with climatic conditions, they say the crop can be harvested even before the onset of summer rains.

3. Planting of paddy saplings using migrant labourers from Bengal in progress at the Mathoor polders in Panamaram.

However, they also complain that while several districts encourage paddy cultivation by providing free seeds and ploughing assistance under people’s planning schemes, the authorities are unwilling to implement similar measures in Wayanad. Despite this, they continue with paddy farming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some farmers continue to cultivate puncha despite incurring losses. A few say that even if no financial incentives are provided, at least effective solutions should be found to address the growing menace of wild animals.