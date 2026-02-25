New Delhi: The Government of India on Tuesday blocked five OTT platforms for allegedly streaming obscene content, officials said. According to them, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting blocked MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu after following due procedure.

Under the procedure, the government directs internet service providers to block access to such OTT platforms in accordance with the Information Technology Rules, 2021, and laws related to obscenity, reported PTI.

These rules aim to maintain public decency, safeguard national interests, and enforce ethical standards across digital platforms.

The action is in line with Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which grants the government the authority to block online content on specified grounds.