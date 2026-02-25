Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the LDF government has come up with a surprising public relations move by bringing renowned actor Mohanlal to conduct an interview with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A teaser of the interview, released by Mohanlal on Tuesday, has gone viral on social media. The video has also been shared on the official social media pages of the Kerala government and the CPM.

According to reports, the interview was conducted with detailed planning to showcase Pinarayi Vijayan’s life as a politician. Hence, the teaser has been receiving mixed responses, with some criticising it as a PR exercise to save the CPM’s face, while others have welcomed it and expressed their wish to watch the full video.

The video was shot at Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister. The teaser, which runs for over a minute, carries the tagline ‘Iruvar’, describing both as “people loved by the masses.”

It opens with Mohanlal arriving at Cliff House and greeting the Chief Minister. During the conversation, Mohanlal says he has heard that Vijayan’s favourite film star is Rajinikanth. The Chief Minister responds that he enjoys action films.

Mohanlal also asks whether Vijayan has ever felt regret in his life. The Chief Minister speaks candidly about his experiences, referring to the hardships during his decades-long political career and saying that his “skin has been peeled,” using a popular Malayalam expression.

When asked if he remembers any dialogue from Mohanlal’s films, Vijayan mentions the characters Dineshan and Dasan.

The teaser ends with Mohanlal’s dialogue, ‘Ente Keralam, Angayude Keralam Nammude Kerala.’It is learnt that the interview is part of LDF’s election campaign to promote 10 years of governance under Pinarayi Vijayan.

The full interview is expected to be released soon.

Years back, Mohanlal had conducted an interview with former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.