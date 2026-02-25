Thrissur: The Government Medical College in Thrissur has summoned a deceased patient to appear for a hearing and give evidence in connection with a case in which a pair of forceps had been left inside his abdomen five years ago.

The directive from the Medical College authorities, asking the patient to appear for a hearing five years after the incident, comes even as the family continues to pursue a case highlighting the grave medical negligence that occurred during the surgery. The notice appears to have been issued without the authorities being aware that the patient had died a year earlier.

Joseph Paul (53), an autorickshaw driver from Maliyekkal in Koorkenchery, was admitted to the Medical College Hospital in May 2020 after tumours were detected in his pancreas and other internal organs. He underwent two surgeries. However, when severe abdominal pain persisted even one and a half months after the second procedure, he returned to the Medical College and underwent a CT scan.

The doctor then informed the family that there was an infection in his abdomen and that emergency surgery would again be required. Growing suspicious, the family sought an X-ray at a private laboratory, which revealed that forceps had been left inside his abdomen.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was immediately shifted to a private hospital, where the object was surgically removed. The family subsequently approached the court with a case against the gastrosurgeon who performed the surgery.

Meanwhile, Joseph Paul died of cancer in January 2025. Despite orders from the Human Rights Commission, the family has still not received the compensation they are entitled to. Amid all this, Joseph’s wife, Bindu, received a notice dated February 17, 2026, from the Medical College Principal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notice directed Joseph Paul to appear in person at the Secretariat Annex in Thiruvananthapuram on February 20 to give evidence regarding the incident. The letter was issued in Joseph’s name itself, apparently without the authorities being aware of his death. As Bindu was preparing to travel to Thiruvananthapuram with her children, another letter arrived stating that the hearing had been postponed.

Paid bribe for surgery, alleges family

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Bindu, the family was forced to pay a bribe to get the surgeries done.

“Even one and a half months after Joseph’s surgery, the pain continued, which is why we returned to the Medical College and took a CT scan. They told us there was an infection in the abdomen and that another surgery was needed. It was only when we took an X-ray at an outside lab that the scissors were discovered. When we informed the gastrosurgeon about this, he lashed out at us. He said there would be no problem even if the scissors remained inside the abdomen, and that many soldiers live with bullets lodged in their bodies. Earlier, it was only after we paid the same doctor a bribe of Rs 10,000 that he agreed to perform surgery for us,” she said.