New Delhi: India on Thursday condoled the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveying New Delhi's message of sympathy to the Iranian ambassador.

Misri visited the Iranian embassy and signed the condolence book on behalf of the Government of India.

Separately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi. However, details of the discussion were not immediately known.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also released photographs of the foreign secretary's conversation with the Iranian envoy to India, Mohammad Fathali.

Khamenei was killed in an Israel-US strike on February 28. Though India called for resolution of the West Asia crisis through dialogue and diplomacy, it chose not to react to Khamenei's killing.

Misri's visit to the Iranian embassy and signing of the condolence book assumed significance as several opposition parties had criticised the government for not reacting to Khamenei's death.