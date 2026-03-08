Ballari (Karnataka): A Class 9 student allegedly went on a rampage at a private residential school here, killing one student and injuring others with a sharp object and an iron rod, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at the school hostel on Saturday night, they said.

The deceased boy was a native of Andhra Pradesh. The body has been shifted to the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari, for post-mortem.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the motive and the weapon used in the incident. A search is also on to nab the accused student, who apparently fled the scene immediately, PTI reported.

“Nine students were under the supervision of a social science teacher (who was also the hostel warden) on Saturday night. The student (accused), in a fit of rage, attacked everyone randomly. Unfortunately, one student died, and seven others are undergoing treatment,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Ballari Range P S Harsha said.

Addressing the media, he said the teacher’s statement has been recorded and a preliminary inquiry conducted. The Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have also visited the spot.

“This case will be considered under the law as one involving a juvenile in conflict with law. Therefore, the investigation must be conducted sensitively under the Juvenile Justice Act, keeping in mind the safeguards available for the accused. More information cannot be shared,” he said.

“The statements of the deceased boy’s parents will also be recorded. A detailed investigation will be conducted, and a report will be submitted to the concerned courts,” the official added.

According to sources, the warden also sustained injuries while attempting to intervene. The students were reportedly asleep in the hostel after dinner when the accused boy attacked his peers with an iron rod and a sharp object.

Sources suspect that a minor dispute might have triggered the incident. The student who was seriously injured in the attack died on the way to the hospital.

Brucepet Police Station has registered a case, and an investigation is underway.