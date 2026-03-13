No need for panic booking of LPG cylinders: Govt
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Household LPG supplies in India are uninterrupted despite a global conflict disrupting energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, which is a critical transit route for oil and gas.
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Domestic LPG production has increased by 30 percent, and no dealers have reported running out of stock, indicating that recent surges in bookings are driven by consumer panic.
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India, heavily reliant on imports for its energy needs, sources a significant portion of its crude oil, LNG, and LPG from regions affected by the West Asia conflict, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory attacks.
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New Delhi: The government of India on Friday assured that household LPG supplies remain uninterrupted and advised consumers not to resort to panic booking of cylinders. Addressing the media, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said domestic LPG production has increased by 30 per cent since March 5.
“There is no need for panic booking, and no LPG dealer has reported running out of stock,” Sharma said.
She noted that LPG bookings have risen sharply to 75.7 lakh compared to the pre-war average of 55.7 lakh, indicating panic-driven bookings.
The ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted the supply of crude oil and petroleum products after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a key maritime route between Iran and Oman that serves as one of the world’s most important energy transit corridors.
This narrow 50-mile waterway linking the Gulf to the Arabian Sea carries nearly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments.
India relies heavily on imports, sourcing about 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of its LNG requirements and 60 per cent of its LPG demand, much of which passes through the strait, reported PTI.
The escalation in the West Asia conflict began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, followed by retaliatory attacks from Tehran, leading to the disruption of energy shipments through the strategic passage.