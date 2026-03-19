New Delhi: India on Thursday said that the strikes on West Asian gas hubs were "unacceptable and need to cease", as Prime Minister Narendra reached out to top leaders of Oman, Jordan, France and Malaysia, highlighting the urgency to restore peace in the region.

Following his phone conversation with Jordan's King Abdullah II, Modi said the attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia are "condemnable and can lead to avoidable escalation".

India described the attacks on the gas infrastructure as "deeply disturbing" and said that assaults will only serve to destabilise an already uncertain energy market further globally.

An Israeli attack on Iran's strategic gas fields of South Pars on Wednesday resulted in an intense Iranian retaliation on key energy infrastructure in several Gulf nations, including Qatar's LNG (liquefied natural gas) hub of Ras Laffan. Qatar accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India's LNG requirement.

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"India had previously called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"The recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across this region are therefore deeply disturbing and only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world," he said.

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"Such attacks are unacceptable and need to cease," Jaiswal said without naming any country.

The fresh attacks led to a further spike in global energy prices, with crude oil prices hitting $115 a barrel.

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As concerns mounted over the escalating situation in West Asia, PM Modi spoke to Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Jordan King, French President Emmanuel Macron and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In his conversation with the Omani Sultan, Modi also spoke about the need for free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically key shipping lane.

Modi said he also reiterated India's condemnation of the violation of Oman's sovereignty and territorial integrity and appreciated the Gulf nation's efforts to facilitate the safe return of thousands of people, including Indian nationals.

Following his phone conversation with Macron on the situation in West Asia, Modi said there is an "urgent need for de-escalation, as well as a return to dialogue and diplomacy".

"We look forward to continuing our close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond," he said.

After speaking to Ibrahim, Modi said: "We also discussed the deeply concerning situation in West Asia and reaffirmed our shared commitment to de-escalation and the early restoration of peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy."

Following his talks with Jordan King, Modi said India and Jordan stand in support of "unhindered transit of goods and energy".

"We expressed concern at the evolving situation in West Asia and highlighted the need for dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region," Modi said.

"Attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia are condemnable and can lead to avoidable escalation," he said.