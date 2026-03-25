New Delhi: The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) has appointed Puneet Gupt, Chief Operating Officer of Times Internet, as its new chairperson. He succeeds Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO of Manorama Online, who completed her two-year term. The decision was taken at a recent DNPA board meeting.

Gupt, who earlier served as vice chairperson, has been closely involved in the association’s key initiatives and industry engagements, paving the way for a smooth leadership transition.

“Digital news publishers are navigating one of the most consequential shifts the industry has ever seen, from how content is discovered to how it is valued in an AI-driven world. DNPA’s role as a unified industry voice has never mattered more. My focus will be on ensuring that our members are not just responding to these changes, but actively contributing to the policy and industry frameworks around them,” Gupt said.

Meanwhile, Anant Goenka, Executive Director of The Indian Express Group, has been appointed vice chairperson. Dhruba Mukherjee will continue as treasurer.

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“This is an important moment for DNPA and for the digital news publishing industry in India. There is real value in publishers coming together, sharing perspectives, and building a common understanding of the opportunities and challenges ahead. I look forward to contributing to that effort with DNPA members,” Goenka said.

Reflecting on her tenure, Mariam Mammen Mathew said it was a privilege to lead DNPA at a crucial time for the industry. “I am confident that under Puneet’s leadership, DNPA will continue to grow in influence and impact. I wish the new team every success,” she added.

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Sujata Gupta, Secretary General and CEO of DNPA, said the transition marks a new phase for the association. “We have spent the last few years building credibility, relationships and frameworks that allow us to engage meaningfully on issues that matter most to our members. With Puneet and Anant at the helm, we are well positioned to translate that foundation into tangible outcomes on policy, fair commercial frameworks and ensuring that digital news publishing remains sustainable,” she said.

The DNPA represents the digital arms of leading media organisations in India and serves as a collective voice on policy advocacy, industry collaboration, and emerging opportunities and challenges in the digital news ecosystem.