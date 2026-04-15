CBSE Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 results for 2026 on Wednesday, with nearly 25 lakh students appearing for the examination this year.

The overall pass percentage stood at 93.70%, marking a marginal increase from 93.66% last year. Girls outperformed boys by 1.3 percentage points, recording a pass percentage of 94.99%.

More than 2.20 lakh students scored above 90%, while over 55,368 candidates secured above 95%, according to CBSE.

Around 1.47 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category. CBSE has also scheduled a second phase of Class 10 board exams from May 15, allowing students to improve their scores in up to three subjects. This time, more than 24.71 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 8,074 centres.

How to check CBSE results 2026 online

Students can access their results through official portals such as:

Steps to download CBSE marksheet

Visit the official results website

Click on “Class 10” or “Class 12 Results 2026”

Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth

Submit details

Download and save the marksheet

How to set up DigiLocker account to check CBSE results

The DigiLocker platform allows students to securely access digital marksheets.

Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app

Click on Sign Up

Enter your mobile number and verify with OTP

Set a username and password

Link your Aadhaar number (optional but recommended)

How to access CBSE results on DigiLocker

Log in to DigiLocker

Go to the Education section

Select CBSE

Enter required details such as roll number

Download your digital marksheet and certificates

CBSE results on mobile apps

Students can also check results through:

UMANG mobile app (available on Android, iOS, Windows)

DigiResults app (Android)

SMS organiser app (downloadable via Play Store)

How to check CBSE results via SMS

Students can receive results by sending SMS to 7738299899:

For Class 10: cbse10 <rollno> <school no> <center no>

For Class 12: cbse12 <rollno> <school no> <center no>

CBSE results via IVRS (phone call)

24300699 (Delhi subscribers)

011-24300699 (other parts of India)

CBSE exam timeline 2026