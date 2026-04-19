Chennai: 18 people died, and 6 others were injured in a massive explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar on Sunday afternoon. The explosion occurred at the ‘Vanaja’ fireworks factory in Kattanarpatti near here.

According to police and fire rescue officials, four of the six injured are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the unit reportedly holds a license from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Nagpur. Over 100 labourers were reportedly working in the complex.

The blast is believed to have originated in the front veranda, where workers were allegedly handling raw materials and finishing the firecrackers.

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The impact of the blast was so severe that at least three rooms were reduced to rubble, and several adjacent structures were completely levelled. Reports suggest that the bodies of the deceased were mutilated beyond recognition.

Of the six injured, three are women and have sustained 60 per cent burn injuries, the official added.

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Sources said fire and rescue services personnel battled the flames for several hours. Rescue operations were significantly hampered as crackers continued to burst long after the initial explosion. There are fears that more workers may be trapped under the debris.

This incident marks the deadliest industrial accident in the region this year. It comes just days after a similar blast in the Vembakottai area of the same district that claimed four lives.

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reacted to the incident, expressing his sorrow. “The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker factory explosion that occurred in Kattanapatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives,” he said in a post on X.

He also said that he had requested Ministers K K S S R Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to ‘rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations’ and also to console the affected families.

“Upon learning of this, I have contacted the District Collector and instructed them to coordinate all necessary assistance,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.