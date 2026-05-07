Chennai: Government formation in Tamil Nadu remained uncertain on Thursday as a political row erupted over Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s refusal to immediately invite Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the government despite emerging as the single largest party in the Assembly elections.

The actor-turned-politician met the Governor for the second time in 24 hours at Lok Bhavan on Thursday to stake claim to form the government. However, the Raj Bhavan later clarified that the Governor had informed Vijay that the “requisite majority support” needed to form a government had not yet been established.

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly in the April 23 polls, falling 10 short of the majority mark of 118. Though the Congress, which secured five seats as part of the DMK-led alliance, switched sides after the results and extended support to TVK, Vijay still remains short of the numbers needed to prove a majority.

The hung verdict has turned smaller parties into crucial players in the government formation process. Parties including the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, PMK, IUML, DMDK and AMMK are now being closely watched as potential kingmakers.

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Amid the uncertainty, TVK intensified efforts to secure additional support. Party joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar on Thursday personally met leaders of the CPI and CPI(M) and formally handed over letters seeking their backing for government formation. Kumar said TVK founder Vijay had already made it clear that alliance partners should have a “share in governance and power” so that they could implement their ideologies and policies.

“We are under no pressure. We have already staked claim to form the government and we are confident of forming it,” Kumar told reporters after meeting CPI state secretary M Veerapandian. He also confirmed that TVK had reached out to the Left parties, VCK and IUML, but ruled out approaching the BJP-led NDA for support.

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“The people have voted for TVK and the Governor must invite us as the single largest party,” Kumar said.

The Governor’s insistence on proof of majority before issuing an invitation triggered a sharp exchange between Congress and BJP leaders. Congress leaders accused the BJP-led Centre of using the Governor’s office to delay government formation. Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that the Governor was acting to deny power to the single largest party.

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“Vijay must be invited immediately. The majority can be tested on the Assembly floor, not in Raj Bhavan,” he said. Congress MP Jothimani also argued that the Governor should not obstruct what she described as the people’s mandate and that the floor of the Assembly was the appropriate place for a trust vote.

The BJP, however, defended the Governor’s approach, calling it constitutionally appropriate. BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said Governor Arlekar was acting according to the Constitution and established conventions.

“The Governor will go by the rule book. If the single largest party expresses willingness to form the government, it is the Governor’s responsibility under Article 164 to verify whether the support extended by other parties is sufficient,” he said.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK confirmed that its newly elected MLAs had been moved to neighbouring Puducherry amid intense political manoeuvring following the fractured verdict. The party did not specify the reason behind the move.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly election delivered a fractured mandate, with TVK emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats, followed by the DMK with 59 and AIADMK with 47. Congress won five seats, while PMK secured four. CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML won two seats each, while BJP, DMDK and AMMK secured one seat apiece.