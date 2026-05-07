Kozhikode: Two young men from Mundakayam were killed in a road accident after a lorry collided with their motorcycle near Kalluthankadavu Junction in Kozhikode late Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Nabeel (22), and Anzil (21), son of Najeeb natives of Mundakayam.

According to police, the accident occurred around 11.30 pm when the two were travelling towards the Govindapuram area in Kozhikode. Both victims were students pursuing a digital marketing course in the city.

Following the accident, Nabeel was rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, but his life could not be saved. Anzil, who suffered serious head injuries, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Kozhikode. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

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Police said the two had arrived in Kozhikode from their hometown on Tuesday night and met in their room before heading out for dinner when the accident took place.

The Kasaba Police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

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Nabeel’s funeral was held on Wednesday night.