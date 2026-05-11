Chennai: Newly sworn-in C Joseph Vijay on Sunday rolled out the first set of announcements aimed at implementing key assurances made in his party manifesto, signalling the beginning of his government’s welfare and governance agenda.

Soon after assuming office as Tamil Nadu chief minister, Vijay announced 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers. However, the benefit will be available only to households consuming up to 500 units during a two-month billing cycle.

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The government also ordered the formation of 65 anti-narcotic task force units across the state to intensify action against drug-related crimes.

In another major announcement, Vijay said a special women’s safety force named ‘Singa Pen Sirappu Athiradi Padai’ would be established to ensure faster action on complaints related to women’s safety.

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Even as the government moved quickly on initial promises, Vijay pointed to the state’s financial situation, saying Tamil Nadu was burdened with debt exceeding ₹10 lakh crore and that the treasury had been “completely emptied.”

The TVK government now faces the challenge of implementing a wide range of welfare assurances announced during the election campaign. These include ₹2,500 monthly assistance for women below 60 years, six free LPG cylinders annually per family, marriage assistance including 8 gm gold, and welfare schemes for newborns.

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The manifesto also promised education support measures, including ₹15,000 annual aid for mothers or guardians of students in government and aided schools to prevent dropouts, 100 special residential schools named after K Kamaraj, and higher education loans up to ₹20 lakh.

In the agriculture sector, the government had promised crop loan waivers for small farmers, higher minimum support prices for paddy and sugarcane, and expanded welfare support for the farming community.

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For youth and employment, Vijay pledged five lakh new government jobs, stipendiary internships, monthly aid for unemployed graduates, and consideration of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees.

The manifesto also focused on healthcare, promising free annual health checkups, a ₹25 lakh family health insurance scheme, modernisation of hospitals, and a drug-free Tamil Nadu initiative.

Other key promises include ₹3,000 monthly pensions for senior citizens and differently-abled persons, universal piped drinking water supply, doorstep delivery of government services, and a guarantee of issuing business licences within 21 days.