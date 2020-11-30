Kerala HC rejects bail plea of MC Kamaruddin MLA in Fashion Gold case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday did not grant bail to IUML MLA M C Kamaruddin in an investment fraud case even as directing the jail authorities to provide the accused medical assistance if required.

Kamaruddin had requested the court to grant him bail considering his ill-health.

Kamaruddin has been remanded after he was arrested in a financial fraud related to gold jewellery business.

The government opposed his bail application, submitting that he was an accused in the case of cheating of investors in the gold jewellery business involving crores of rupees.

The Indian Union Muslim League legislator was arrested on November 7 in connection with over 70 cases of alleged cheating registered against him on complaints by investors in a gold jewellery business in which he was 'a director'.

Earlier, the High Court had refused to quash the FIR registered against Kamaruddin.

(With inputs from PTI)