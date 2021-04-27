Malayalam
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Kerala Police register over 20K cases for protocol violation

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 27, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite Kerala reporting record number of cases everyday, several people in the state are not following the Covid protocols.

On Tuesday alone, Kerala Police registered 20,214 cases from across the state for not wearing masks and levied over Rs 55 lakh as fine for violating COVID-19 health protocols.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state police has also registered 8,132 cases for violating social distancing norms.

Police had registered 15,011 cases for not wearing masks and 5,862 cases for not maintaining social distancing on Monday and levied a fine of over Rs 46 lakh.

Kerala has witnessed 255 per cent increase in active cases in the last two weeks even as the state reported 32,819 cases, the highest ever single day surge, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kerala police informed that 1,006 people were arrested on Tuesday for violating health protocols and seized 52 vehicles.

Three cases were registered for violating quarantine protocols.

Most number of cases were registered from Thiruvananthapuram City-1846.

(With inputs from PTI)

