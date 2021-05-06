Malayalam
Inter-district travel prohibited, shops to open: All you need to know about Kerala lockdown

HIGHLIGHTS
  • No public transport, including buses, taxis and auto rickshaws
  • Provision stores, shops selling milk, fish and meat and also bakeries can remain open
  • Cases to be slapped against those who step out of homes without reason
  • There will be no in-house dining in hotels, only home delivery and parcel service
Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 06, 2021 07:51 PM IST Updated: May 06, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has finally come out with the details of the total shutdown that has been clamped from May 8 to May 16. The conditions are almost similar to the ones imposed during the first lockdown in March.

Nonetheless, more clarity, especially on whether the coastal folk could go outfishing, is awaited.

Here is restrictions:

• There will be no public transport, including buses, taxis and auto rickshaws.

• Inter-district travel has been prohibited.

• Provision stores, shops selling milk, fish and meat and also bakeries -essentially those selling essential services - can remain open from 6 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.

• Cases will be slapped against those who step out of homes without reason

• There will be no in-house dining in hotels, only home delivery and parcel service.

• Public will be barred from places of worship. However, daily rituals can be conducted.

• Marriages can be held, provided there are not more than 30 attendees.

• Funerals should not have more than 20 people.

• Except for employees in essential services, others have been barred from travelling outside.

