E-pass to be provided only for emergency cases: DGP Loknath Behera

E-pass must for travel in Kerala during lockdown: How to get them
Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 09, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: E-pass will not be provided to everyone who applies for it, Kerala DGP Loknath Behera clarified on Sunday.

Those employed in the manufacturing sector must be transported in a special vehicle by the contractor or hirer. The self-declaration form needs to be carried on your person in case of emergency travel.

The pass is mandatory for those commuting to work, the DGP informed.  

Steps will be taken to ensure the safety of cops deployed in lockdown duty, he added. This is due to the increasing COVID cases amongst the police force.

Over forty thousand have applied for permission since the portal to secure e-pass was activated on Saturday night. The police are of the view that the majority of these applications belong to non-emergency cases.

To know how to secure an e-pass for emergency travel, click here.

