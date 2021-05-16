Triple lockdown: What's allowed and what's not in Ernakulam district

Ernakulam: Triple lockdown will come into effect in Ernakulam and three other districts from Sunday midnight and remain in force till May 23.

The boundaries of the Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts will be sealed as part of the administration's bid to arrest the massive spread of coronavirus, while the current lockdown will continue in the state.

Following are the additional restrictions imposed by Ernakulam district administration:

• Shops selling food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, bakeries are allowed to open from 8am till 2pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. People are advised to use home-delivery services as much as possible. For this, they can approach ward-level committees or rapid-response teams in their locations.

• Public is advised to buy provisions and vegetables from the shops near their houses and not to travel long distances.

• Street vendors are not allowed.

• Restaurants and hotels are allowed to function from 8am to 7:30pm with home delivery services only. No dine-in and take-away/parcels are allowed in any restaurants or hotels.

• Milk and newspaper distribution must be completed before 8 am.

• Fair price shops (ration shop, PDS, Maveli, SupplyCo) and milk booths are allowed to function on all days till 5pm.

• Medical shops, petrol pumps, ATMs, shops selling life-saving equipment, medical equipment, hospitals and other clinical establishments can function on all days.

• Banks are allowed to open from 10am till 2pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with minimum staff.

• E-commerce entities and delivery services for essential items shall be permitted to operate from 7am to 2pm on all days.

• All events including marriages must be postponed. However, pre-fixed marriages can be conducted with prior permission. Funerals and pre-fixed marriages must be registered on COVID 19 Jagrata portal. No more than 20 people will be allowed in these events.

• Pre-monsoon cleaning drives can be conducted adhering to COVID protocol. Only five people will be allowed to do the works.

• Inter-state road transport is allowed for goods and emergency services only. Individuals travelling for emergency purposes must register on Covid 19 Jagratha portal.

• Entry and exit from the district shall be strictly regulated by police. No entry or exit will be allowed in containment zones, unless in case of emergency.

• People who are allowed to travel under essential services category can travel with official ID cards.

• Minimum staff are allowed in IT and ITeS firms for handling backend operations.

• Media persons travelling to and from the district can do so by showing the id card issued by their organisation or press accreditation card.

• Head offices of establishments registered under SEBI can function with minimum staff.

• Household helps, home-nurses, caregivers, and technicians (on call electrical and plumbing services) must obtain online pass for travel. They can apply for e-pass at https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in/

• All other statewide restrictions imposed on May 8 will continue.