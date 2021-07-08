Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Lakshadweep police quiz Ayesha Sulthana in Kochi, seize laptop

PTI
Published: July 08, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Sedition charges against Lakshadweep filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana
Topic | Ernakulam

The Lakshadweep police probing the sedition case against filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana on Thursday interrogated her at her residence in Kochi and seized a laptop.

Talking to reporters after her interrogation, Sulthana alleged that a five-member police team from Lakshadweep carried out a search at her flat in Kakkanad and seized her brother's laptop and sought information about his bank accounts.

However, the police were not immediately available for a  comment.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sulthana said police personnel visited her home without informing her. She alleged that she was being troubled by the police in the name of investigation into the case.

Sulthana, who was interrogated by the police in Kavaratti last month, said the police visited the flat when she was engaged in the dubbing work of her upcoming movie in a studio here.

Earlier, the police had seized her mobile phone when she was summoned to Kavaratti to join the investigation. Sulthana was granted bail by the Kerala High Court in connection with the sedition case.

The allegation is that the filmmaker, while participating in a debate telecast by a Malayalam news channel on June 7, had said the Centre used biological weapons against the people of Lakshadweep. 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.