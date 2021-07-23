Software engineer and parents in Kochi booked in a dowry-related torture case

Kochi: Just weeks after Kerala was rocked by a pair of dowry-related deaths, a woman and her father were allegedly tortured in Kochi over dowry.

Jipson, a software engineer based in Pachalam is accused of inflicting physical harm to a woman he had married three months ago.

The woman's father suffered a fracture on a leg, allegedly after being assaulted by Jipson and his father, Peter.

The Ernakulam North Police have registered a case against Jipson, Peter and the former's mother Julie as per section 498A of the IPC (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty).

The woman was quoted as saying to a television reporter that the torture had started on the third day after their marriage.

"I was hit on my stomach and lower back repeatedly and they did not even feed me. When I complained to Jipson's mother, she told me to suffer as they were not satisfied with the given dowry," the woman was quoted by a television channel.

It was the second marriage for both Jipson and the woman and as per the latter's comments, Jipson's family were given 50 sovereigns of gold in dowry. However, they allegedly asked for more and started torturing her when their demands were not met.

Last week, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced the the State will take stringent measures to fight the menace of dowry. The government had announced the appointment of dowry prohibition officers in all 14 districts.