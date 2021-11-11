Bevco outlets to flaunt digital boards displaying stock, prices

Thiruvananthapuram: Outlets of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) will soon have digital screens outside displaying the brands available and prices. This would enable real-time updation of stock, helping customers in queue to choose their brands.

The move is also intended to reduce the time customers spend at the counters demanding their preferences. Bevco is planning to install the facility in all its outlets across the state within one month.

According to S Shyam Sundar, chairman and managing director (CMD) of the corporation, the scrolls on the digital screen would not only ensure transparency regarding the stock but also prevent complaints from customers at some outlets about staff supplying brands of certain companies.

Online booking, help desk

Meanwhile, Bevco would be extending the online booking service to all its 265 outlets in November itself. Presently, the service covers 165 outlets, where stock updation too takes place.

Another plan of Bevco is to set up help-desk kiosks in front of outlets witnessing long queues. This is to aid customers who do not use smartphones to make online bookings.

New outlets

With the state government considering a proposal to allow Bevco to open another 175 shops, the corporation has decided to set up these outlets in Corporation and Municipality areas. As per data, while neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have one liquor shop in every 15 square km-area in urban areas, the figure for Kerala is 100 square km.

However, finding suitable buildings for the new outlets is a big challenge for Bevco. Incidentally, even five months after a High Court order to relocate 32 outlets to convenient premises, Bevco has been able to shift a mere 10.