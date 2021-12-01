Malayalam
CBI arrests 5 CPM activists in Periya twin murder case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 01, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Sharathlal, Kripesh
YC members hacked to death in Kasaragod
Topic | Kasaragod

Kasaragod: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested five CPM members in the Periya double murder case. The accused were arrested following an interrogation at the CBI camp at the Kasaragod guest house.

The accused will be presented to the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Ernakulam on Thursday.

A single bench of the Kerala High Court had ordered a CBI probe in the case last year. The HC direction came after disregarding the state government's request against a CBI probe into the case.

Two Youth Congress activists, Kripesh, 19, and Sharath Lal (Joshy), 24, were attacked by three motorcycle-borne men while returning from an event on February 17, 2021.

While Kripesh died at the Kasaragod district hospital, Sharath Lal succumbed to injuries on his way to a medical facility in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

