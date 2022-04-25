Kerala University goofs up, gives answer key instead of question paper to examinees!

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major goof-up, the University of Kerala reportedly gave out the answer key to the students, instead of the question paper during an examination!

With the answers literally given to them on a platter, the students wrote it all down, handed over their answer sheets to the invigilator and left. And the blunder came to light only later during the evaluation and a complaint was raised.

The University gave out the answer key instead of the question paper for the fourth-semester BSc Electronics exam conducted last February. As it was a special exam conducted in the midst of the COVID-19 curbs, only a very few students took it. The students who appeared for the Signals and Systems exam were the ‘lucky’ ones.

A serious lapse on the part of the office of the Controller of Examinations resulted led to the bungle. Instead of the question paper, the answer keys were printed at the office and sent out.

So far, the University has not taken any action against the erring officials.